EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Paddy Fisher and Greg Newsome were part of a pretty big group of Northwestern Wildcats football players showing their skills on pro days this week, and expecting to be drafted late next month.
Headlining the Cats is offensive lineman Rashawn Slater.
He opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the draft, and he has a good shot to go early in the first round – and will likely be the highest Northwestern pick in almost four decades.
"Honestly, it's something that I haven't thought about a lot, but it's pretty cool, and Northwestern is such a great program – just a place, they do everything right here, and the way they develop us as athletes, I think I'm the best tackle on the draft, and so I have a really high level of confidence about that," Slater said.
The Cats last player to go in the top 20 in the NFL Draft was Chris Hinton, way back in 1983. Slater looks like a good bet to change that.