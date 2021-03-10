CHICAGO (CBS) — A 63-year-old man has been charged with arson and first-degree murder, accused of intentionally setting a fire that killed a mother and her daughter last month in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Reginald Brown was arrested in the South Shore neighborhood on Tuesday morning, after he was identified as the person who started a fire on Feb. 28 at a home in the 8600 block of South Hermitage Avenue, knowing there were people inside at the time.

The fire killed 34-year-old Ieashia Ford and her daughter, Porche Stinson Ford. Family said Porche was 10, but the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said she was 15.

Four other adult relatives, two men and two women, were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and are expected to recover, according to the Fire Department.

Last week, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said an autopsy determined Ieashia and Porche died from “inhalation injuries due to inhalation of products of combustion due to house fire due to arson.” Both deaths were ruled homicides.

Family members have said that they were concerned the fire was intentionally set. Hearing investigators confirmed those worries led police to suspicions about a neighborhood friend of Ieashia Ford’s – who family said was upset days before the fire.

“It started over a wallet – a wallet somebody took,” Mona Ford said.

The wanted man believed Ford knew something about his missing wallet. He is accused of making threats to other family members too.

“When that man came over here, he was threatening to burn my building down,” Mona Ford said.

Family said those threats turned to action, and now police are looking into the suspicion that the man came to the house and set it on fire from an alley – killing the mother and daughter.

“Because he took innocent lives. He hurt other people – and shouldn’t no one have to go through that,” Mona Ford said.

Brown was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.