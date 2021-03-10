CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves broke into two South Loop businesses overnight, minutes apart and just a few blocks from each other.

The burglars made quick work of their targets, and now Chicago Police are trying to track them down.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe spoke with one of the store owners.

Thieves dragged out the ATM from OMG Nails and Spa at 1620 S. Michigan Av., leaving behind a lot of broken glass and the ATM sign. Employees were trying to clean up Wednesday morning as they work to figure out what happened.

Surveillance video showed how quickly the thieves worked. It took them less than two minutes to break in and carry out the ATM.

“It’s just sad, because we didn’t do anything wrong, and people just do whatever they want, and it’s hard for us actually,” said store owner Chloe Chen.

She’s thankful the thieves only got away with the machine.

Chicago Police said it happened around 4:20 a.m.

About 10 minutes later, thieves also broke into Lakeview Market & Liquors at 1118 S. Michigan Av.

Surveillance video shows one burglar smashing the front window, then he and another person enter the store and quickly steal cigarettes before making off with the cash register.

The video only showed two thieves, but police said three people were involved in the break-in.

As daybreak rolled in, employees were out trying to clean up the damage the thieves left behind.

Meantime, our non-stop news crew caught up with police at 19th and Lawndale, where several officers – some with long guns – were stationed outside.

Police wouldn’t confirm that investigation was connected to the ATM robbery, but Chen said police told her they found the three guys involved in the break-in.

“They found the ATM. They found the robbers. Three guys of them. Because the ATM have GPS,” she said.

Still, she said the whole thing is just one more thing she now has to worry about.

“Pandemic stressful for me, and I worry about, and then for this to happen. It’s just too much,” Chen said.

Police said they’re investigating the possibility the two break-ins are connected, but cannot definitively confirm that they are.