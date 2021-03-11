CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people were arrested after an attempted armed robbery, in the Beverly neighborhood, led to a shooting and then ended in a car crash.
Police said the three offenders walked up to a 69-year-old man and tried to rob him on 106th and Leavitt streets around 10:40 p.m.
The 69-year-old, who has a concealed carry license, took out him gun and shot one of the offenders in the knee.
The three offenders got into their car and drove away. They eventually crashed near 89th Street and Vincennes Avenue and fled the scene.
Police said officers eventually found the offenders and arrested them. All three were taken to local hospitals.