CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in custody Thursday afternoon, after a Chicago police officer fired shots during a foot chase in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
Police said, shortly after noon, officers responded to a call of a person with a gun near 63rd Street and King Drive. When they arrived, officers spotted a male holding a gun.
An officer fired his weapon during an “armed confrontation” and after brief foot chase, the suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered at the scene.
No one was injured.
Area One detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability were investigating.
