By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in custody Thursday afternoon, after a Chicago police officer fired shots during a foot chase in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Police said, shortly after noon, officers responded to a call of a person with a gun near 63rd Street and King Drive. When they arrived, officers spotted a male holding a gun.

An officer fired his weapon during an “armed confrontation” and after brief foot chase, the suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

No one was injured.

Area One detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability were investigating.

