CHICAGO (CBS) — As high pressure builds across the upper Midwest tonight, winds relax and rain stays away, well to our south.
The low drops to 36 Thursday night. On Friday, it climbs to 55 with mostly sunny conditions.
It will be clear and quiet heading into the weekend.
The high for Saturday is 53 with mostly sunny conditions, while the high for Sunday is 48 with mostly cloudy conditions and a few sprinkles.
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 a.m. – Spring Forward!