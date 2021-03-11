DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are cooling down.

A few showers are possible early Thursday morning. Conditions will clear with high temperatures near 59 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to cool down. Temperatures return to the 40s Saturday into next week.