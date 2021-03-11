CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are cooling down.
A few showers are possible early Thursday morning. Conditions will clear with high temperatures near 59 degrees.
Temperatures will continue to cool down. Temperatures return to the 40s Saturday into next week.