CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County just put an additional $73 million in a program to make sure suburban renters can stay in their homes with the lights and heat on.
"In addition to providing relief to renters this new round of funding also helps housing providers. it will allow us utility relief on behalf of their residents," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
Thee program pays up to 12 months of missed rent and utility bills and up to three months of future rent.
Funding is available to renters who are under 80% of the area median income.
To apply, click here or go to cookcountyil.gov/recovery through April 2.