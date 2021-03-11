CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second day in a row, Illinois set a new record for the average number of daily COVID-19 vaccinations administered statewide, as the state also reported its lowest infection rate in nine months, and the fewest coronavirus hospitalizations in 11 months.
A total of 112,776 coronavirus vaccines were given out in Illinois on Tuesday, the fourth highest daily total so far, bringing the average number of shots administered to 98,166 per day over the past week, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
At least 100,000 doses of vaccine have been given out on four of the past seven days in Illinois.
So far, the state has received a total of 4,903,555 doses of vaccines, and has administered 3,680,703 shots statewide. A total of 1,306,561 people in Illinois are now fully vaccinated, accounting for 10.25% of the state's population.
IDPH reported 1,700 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as well as 55 more deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,204,409 cases, including 20,863 deaths.
The statewide 7-day average case positivity rate is down to 2.2%, the lowest it’s been since June 23. That rate has now been below 3% for 25 days in a row, the longest such stretch during the pandemic.
As of Wednesday night, 1,118 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 231 in the ICU and 102 on ventilators. That's the fewest daily hospitalizations reported by IDPH since the state began tracking them last April.