CHICAGO (CBS) — An unidentified dead body was found Thursday morning on the southbound lane of Interstate 94, near the Dempster exit.
According to ISP, the agency’s crime scene services and Zone 1 investigators responded to the scene just after 11:00 a.m. Thursday.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Breezy Through Sunset
At 10:00 a.m. the ramp from Dempster Street westbound to Interstate 94 southbound was closed for the investigation. The ramp is expected to reopen at 1:00 p.m.READ MORE: U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Pentagon, Top Military Brass Blast Tucker Carlson For Mocking Women Serving In The Armed Forces
This is a developing story.
MORE NEWS: Third Stimulus Check: Will Your $1,400 Economic Relief Payment Arrive By This Weekend?