23 Points For Lauri Markkanen As He Returns, But Bulls Lose To 76ersThe Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls Thursday night even though they were missing stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for contact tracing.

A Year After Sports World Shut Down, DePaul Is Back In Big East Tourney With New MotivationMarch 11, 2020 was the day the sports world shut down. DePaul actually won their Big East Conference tourney opener that day.

Zach LaVine A Finalist To Play For Team USA In Tokyo OlympicsZach LaVine is in the mix to play for Team USA, for the first time, in the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

Spring Training 2021: 2 Homers For Joc Pederson As Cubs Top RockiesThe Cubs took on the Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.

Texans Hire Former Bears And Illini Coach Lovie Smith As Defensive CoordinatorSmith, who will also hold the title of associate head coach, coached at Illinois from 2016 until he was fired in December. He coached the Bears from 2004-12.

Northwestern Knocked Off By Minnesota In First Round Of Big Ten Conference TournamentTre Williams scored 14 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. 11 and Minnesota snapped a seven-game skid with a win over Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday.