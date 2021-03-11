NEW YORK (CBS) — March 11, 2020 was the day the sports world shut down.
DePaul actually won their Big East Conference tourney opener that day, but they did not get to play another game as the Big East and all conference tournaments were canceled.READ MORE: President Biden Directs All States To Make All Adults Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine By May 1
They won their first game in Madison Square Garden again this year, upsetting No. 6 seed Providence Wednesday night.
This time around, they will get a shot to keep their run going, against UConn on Friday.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Dry And Quiet Start To The Weekend
And maybe what happened last year can help give them that little extra boost needed to move on.
“The nostalgia of being here on the 11th of March, and beating Xavier, and you know, getting ready to play Villanova and having to get on a plane – our staff has put together a little highlight film to get our guys more hyped and ready, and it included what you’re talking about – you know, last year and unfinished business,” said Head Coach Dave Leitao. “They’re using to hopefully motivate them just a little bit more.”
The Blue Demons have not won multiple games at the Big East tournament in Coach Leitao’s second stint, which is in year six.MORE NEWS: Uber, Lyft Team Up To Protect Customers With Database Of Drivers Deactivated Due To Sex Assault, Other Crimes
Another win or two might help Leitao’s chances of being back for a seventh year at DePaul.