Northwestern Knocked Off By Minnesota In First Round Of Big Ten Conference TournamentTre Williams scored 14 points and Jamal Mashburn Jr. 11 and Minnesota snapped a seven-game skid with a win over Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday.

DePaul Clocks Providence And Advances To Big East QuarterfinalsJavon Freeman-Liberty and Charlie Moore each scored 21 points and DePaul surprised Providence in a Big East Conference tournament first round game Wednesday night.

Houston Texans Add Lovie Smith As Defensive CoordinatorThe Houston Texans have hired former Bears and Illini coach Lovie Smith as defensive coordinator, one of many new additions to first-year coach David Culley's staff.

Rashawn Slater Likely To Be Northwestern's Highest Pick For NFL Draft In Almost 40 YearsRashawn Slater opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the draft, and he has a good shot to go early in the first round - and will likely be the highest Northwestern pick in almost four decades.

Kirby Dach Rejoins Blackhawks Practice After Breaking Wrist During Exhibition Game In Canada In DecemberBlackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton acknowledged Wednesday that Kirby Dach still has a ways to go in his comeback from a broken wrist.