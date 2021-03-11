CHICAGO (CBS)– The Grammys are Sunday at 7 p.m. on CBS 2.
This year, we won't see any fans at the awards show because of COVID. There's another big change for the Grammys.
The music program for kids, "Grammys In The Schools" is completely virtual.
The program puts artists and producers in touch with teachers and students.
The good news is, they can reach more kids virtually.
The Grammy In The Schools Festival is free to students, and runs right up to the show this weekend.