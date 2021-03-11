BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — A man was shot and killed Thursday at a restaurant in Berwyn.
At 11:25 a.m., Berwyn police were called to the Jelly Jam Restaurant at 6300 W. Cermak Rd., at Highland Avenue, for calls about a shooting inside the restaurant.
Officers found several witnesses and a man who had been a customer for the restaurant who had been shot. The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.
Witnesses described the gunman as an African-American male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slender build. He was wearing a black jacket with a white or light-colored hoodie underneath, dark ants, and a purple mask.
After the shooting, the suspect ran from the scene north on Highland Avenue and west through a yard. Police set up a perimeter and put up a helicopter to try to find him, but failed to do so.
Police said the incident appears to be isolated.
Berwyn police asked anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at (708) 795-2160.