LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) — A woman said GPS led her right into the path of a Metra train in Lake Barrington Thursday evening.
A Union Pacific-Northwest Line train slammed into vehicle at Northwest Highway and Kesley Road.
The unidentified woman said she turned onto the tracks, thinking it was the highway.
She was able to escape her car and injuries just before the collision.
As of 10 p.m., outbound train service on the line was still stopped.
