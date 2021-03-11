CHICAGO (CBS) — Uber and Lyft on Thursday announced they are teaming up to protect their customers.

The rideshare companies have launched the Industry Sharing Safety Program, and are creating a database of drivers who have been deactivated because of sexual assault and other cries.

The database will allow the two companies to screen drivers more effectively by sharing information, so dangerous rideshare and delivery drivers can’t simply switch from one company to the other undetected.

The information sharing will be administered by HireRight, which will collect and manage the data from each company and match and share information between them.

The program will also be open other transportation and delivery companies throughout the states, provided that they meet specific requirements and accuracy expectations.

“Safety should never be proprietary. You should be safe no matter what ridesharing platform you choose. We’re thrilled to come together with Lyft to improve safety for the entire industry,” Tony West, senior vice president and chief legal officer at Uber, said in a news release. “Tackling these tough safety issues is bigger than any one of us and this new Industry Sharing Safety Program demonstrates the value of working collaboratively with experts, advocates and others to make a meaningful difference. We encourage more companies to join us.”

“Sexual assault is drastically underreported, making these crimes less likely to show up in our rigorous background check and screening processes,” Jennifer Brandenburger, head of policy development at Lyft, said in the release. “With the Industry Sharing Safety Program, Lyft and Uber are working together to further enhance our screening capabilities, as well as the safety of the entire rideshare industry.”

The program has also garnered the praise of the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), and National Action Network founder and president the Rev. Al Sharpton.