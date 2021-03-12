CHICAGO (CBS)– Art lovers beware.
There are different Van Gogh pop-up exhibits traveling around the country. Their names are similar. but they provide different experiences.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Illinois: 1,763 New Cases, 39 More Deaths, 54% Of Seniors In Illinois Vaccinated
“Immersive Van Gogh” has art projections filling a room. There’s also “Van Gogh The Immersive Experience” which uses virtual reality headsets.READ MORE: Two Men, Kenneth Maxey And Tyshawn Jones, Charged In String Of South Loop Burglaries; Police Probe Whether They're Connected To More Incidents
There are some negative reviews and the Better Business Bureau is getting complaints.MORE NEWS: Wendella Boat Season Opens Friday
A lot of times, people don’t know which one they’re actually buying tickets to. The BBB recommends doing your research.