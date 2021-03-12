DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Art lovers beware.

There are different Van Gogh pop-up exhibits traveling around the country. Their names are similar. but they provide different experiences.

“Immersive Van Gogh” has art projections filling a room. There’s also “Van Gogh The Immersive Experience” which uses virtual reality headsets.

There are some negative reviews and the Better Business Bureau is getting complaints.

A lot of times, people don’t know which one they’re actually buying tickets to. The BBB recommends doing your research.

