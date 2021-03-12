CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Heights Police Officer Gary Hibbs died on Friday, more than a week after collapsing while responding to a disturbance call.
Hibbs was responding to a call about two people fighting inside an apartment building on 14th Place shortly before 2 p.m. on March 4, and was trying to make an arrest when he fell to the ground unconscious, according to a statement from Calumet Heights Mayor David Gonzalez and Police Chief Thomas Rogers.
Hibbs was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, where he was treated in the intensive care unit until he passed away Friday morning.
“Officer Hibbs committed his professional life to Chicago Heights and protecting its citizens and inspiring others to serve our community, including his son, Jimmy, who became a Chicago Heights police officer more than five years ago,” Gonzalez said in a statement on Facebook. “Officer Hibbs’ passing is a grievous loss to both his family and to our city, and my heartfelt condolences are with his family at this moment.”
Officials asked for thoughts and prayers for Hibbs' family, including his son, Jimmy, who is also a Chicago Heights police officer.
“The Chicago Heights Police Department has suffered an irreplaceable loss in Officer Hibbs’ passing,” Rogers said. “Officer Hibbs set the gold standard of as both a police professional and as a friend to us all in the department. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”