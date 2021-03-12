CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunshine to start Saturday with afternoon high clouds.
CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist says temperatures will run a good 10 degrees above normal.
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2:00 a.m. so we “spring forward.”
On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy. We can't rule out a stray sprinkle, but most areas stay dry.
TONIGHT: Gradual clearing toward morning. Low 32.
SATURDAY: A sunny start. Afternoon high clouds. High 55.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray sprinkle possible. High 48.