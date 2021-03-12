DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Chicago Weather Forecast, Weekend Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunshine to start Saturday with afternoon high clouds.

(Credit: CBS)

CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist says temperatures will run a good 10 degrees above normal.

READ MORE: Third Stimulus Check: Your Next Relief Payment May Not Be $1,400

(Credit: CBS)

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2:00 a.m. so we “spring forward.”

(Credit: CBS)

On Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy. We can’t rule out a stray sprinkle, but most areas stay dry.

READ MORE: More Than 10% Of Illinoisans Are Vaccinated Against COVID-19. Track The Data Here

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing toward morning. Low 32.

SATURDAY: A sunny start. Afternoon high clouds. High 55.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Police Officer Gary Hibbs Dies 8 Days After Collapsing While Making Arrest

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray sprinkle possible. High 48.

Mary Kay Kleist