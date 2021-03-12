ST. CHARLES, Ill. (CBS) — Adrian Velasco, 23, of Glendale Heights was sentenced to 10 years of prison today by the Kane County Court for his drunk driving crash in March 2019, killing two people.
On March 20, 2019, Velasco was driving a 2012 Honda Accord in Elgin with a passenger, speeding at least 47 miles over the limit. Around 1:40 am, the Accord crashed into a 2018 Nissan that was stopped and waiting to turn at a business exit. The passenger of the Nissan, 30-year-old Omar Zavala, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 26-year-old Norieli Villagomez, was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.
Velasco’s passenger sustained serious injuries and told police that Velasco was “too drunk to drive.” Velasco’s blood-alcohol concentration was .271. Police said that he had open alcohol in the car and was in a stupor.
Velasco pleaded guilty to the offense of two counts of aggravated DUI, a class 2 felony in October 2020.
He must also pay $36,000 in restitution to the victims’ families.
“A night of poor decisions and complete disregard for everyone destroyed two families. The needless deaths of Omar Zavala and Norieli Villagomez were the worst possible outcomes of Mr. Velasco’s criminal conduct,” the Kane County State Attorney Jamie Mosser said in a press release.
