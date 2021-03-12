CHICAGO (CBS)– The 2021 Grammy awards are this Sunday on CBS 2, and our viewers are celebrating the with their favorite throwback concert photos!
Linnea Mason sent in photos from her first time seeing Lizzo live back in 2016 at Hangout Fest.
Elk Grove resident Chris Kolcz and her daughter Jenna shared their throwback photo from the 2013 Taylor Swift Concert at Soldier Field!
Kolcz said her daughter, now 14, was just 7 years old when she attended the Swift concert.
Jessi Feldman is celebrating her Jonas Brothers concert experience!
Glencoe native and current Chicago resident Emma Levine is reliving her favorite Lollapalooza memory.
Rebecca Ainis and Alison Perlman, suburban Chicago natives, loved seeing the The Lumineers live in Milwaukee.

You can have your favorite concert memories featured by tagging @CBSChicago, using #CBSChicagoGrammys or emailing us at cbschicagotips@cbs.com.