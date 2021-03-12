CHICAGO (CBS)– The Grammy Awards air this Sunday on CBS.

This morning, we’re introducing you to a local finalist up for the 2021 Music Education Award.

“It is humbling that a student from this area, you know, thought highly enough of me to nominate you for this award? Absolutely,” Dr. Justin Antos said. “So it’s for reasons such as that, where I can’t come to work every day and not given my 100%.”

Antos, a music educator at Dwight D. Eisenhower High School in Blue Island is doing what he loves.

In his 12th year teaching, Antos has grown the program with his marching, concert bands, jazz ensembles and orchestras among others earning numerous top finishes.

Many of his students are going on to Ivy League schools to continue in music.

Antos is not only known for his teaching accomplishments but for his character.

“It’s just great to be along for the ride, I feel like, if I could at least be part of their success it kind of makes everything I do worth it,” He said.

With many of his students’ families struggling financially, Antos has been known to hold fundraisers and even used his own stimulus money to help get instruments in the hands of those who wanted to play.

“I’m always going to be there for my students, just like they’ve always been there for me, and so none of that’s going to change Grammy or not,” He said.

Since the nomination., Antos says it’s been great to hear from people from the community, former students — and others he’s met through music reaching out to congratulate him.

Since he is a finalist, he’ll receive a $1,000 and so does the school. For that Antos is grateful to the academy.