CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported 1,763 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 39 more deaths, while state officials announced approximately 54% of residents age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Since the start of the pandemic, the Illinois Department of Public Health has reported a total of 1,206,172 coronavirus cases, including 20,901 deaths.
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.3%, and has now been below 3% for 26 days in a row, the longest such stretch of the pandemic.
As of Thursday night, 1,128 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 240 in the ICU and 108 on ventilators. Illinois has reported fewer than 1,200 coronavirus hospitalizations on seven of the past eight days, after not reporting that few at any point from April 2020 through early March 2021.
So far, Illinois has received a total of 4,916,055 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since December, and has administered a total of 3,791,273 vaccines. IDPH said approximately 54% of residents age 65 and older have received at least one shot of the vaccine so far, and a total of 1,369,534 people of all ages in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 10.75% of the population.