CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. is having trouble brewing drinks because of a cyber attack.

The Chicago-based company operates 20 breweries and packing plants across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. It hasn’t said which locations were impacted.

In a regulatory filing, the Chicago-based company said the hack of its systems is delaying and disrupting its production and shipments.

An IT team is trying to restore the system.

Molson Coors also said it has hired forensic information technology experts and legal counsel to help it investigate the incident.

“The company is working around the clock to get its systems back up as quickly as possible,” Molson Coors said in its filing.

In addition to its namesake brews, its brands include Miller Lite, Pilsner Urquell and Blue Moon.

Molson Coors also wouldn’t say if the cyber attack was related to a global hack of servers running Microsoft Exchange email software. That breach has impacted small businesses, law firms, city governments and manufacturers.

It’s not the first time a major beverage maker has been targeted in a cyber attack.

In November, Milan-based Campari Group said it was the victim of a ransomware attack that caused a temporary technology outage and compromised some business and personal data.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)