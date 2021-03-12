CHICAGO (CBS) — Louie is the PAWS Pet of the Week.

The three-year-old poodle mix is the cutest companion you’ll ever meet. He loves to snuggle on the couch or on someone’s lap. Louie has been enjoying the spring weather during walks in the park.

His foster family said he does a dance on his hind legs to show how excited he is for his walks. Louie can be a bit shy at first, but warms up pretty quickly and will become your best friend.

Louie is a cuddly sweetheart looking for a family and you could give him that special home. He’s available, along with other dogs and cats at PAWS Chicago. Just click on the virtual adoption link to learn more.

Jump into PAWS Chicago’s inaugural “Match Madness” tournament. It’s an adoption bracket featuring 32 adorable contestants on the road to the “Final Fur.”

Fill out a bracket before March 19 and cheer on your favorite PAWS Chicago dogs and cats as they dribble and drool their way Match Madness greatness. You can find it all by clicking here or go to PAWSChicago.org/matchmadness.