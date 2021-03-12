DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff

CHICAGO (CBS)– An SUV crashed into a CTA bus in The Loop overnight.

The serious crash took place near State and Madison streets.

Two people were on the bus at the time of the crash and they were not injured. The SUV driver was taken to a local hospital with leg and head injuries.

State Street is now open.

The cause of the crash in unknown at this time and is currently under investigation.

