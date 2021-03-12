Blackhawks Score On 4 Of First 8 Shots, Beat StarsCarl Soderberg and Alex DeBrincat scored power-play goals in the second period and the Chicago Blackhawks scored on four of their first eight shots in a victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

23 Points For Lauri Markkanen As He Returns, But Bulls Lose To 76ersThe Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls Thursday night even though they were missing stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for contact tracing.

Spring Training 2021: Easy Homer For Eloy Jimenez, But White Sox Lose To RedsThe White Sox faced off against former teammate Nicky Delmonico and the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear, Arizona in Cactus League action Thursday.

A Year After Sports World Shut Down, DePaul Is Back In Big East Tourney With New MotivationMarch 11, 2020 was the day the sports world shut down. DePaul actually won their Big East Conference tourney opener that day.

Zach LaVine A Finalist To Play For Team USA In Tokyo OlympicsZach LaVine is in the mix to play for Team USA, for the first time, in the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

Spring Training 2021: 2 Homers For Joc Pederson As Cubs Top RockiesThe Cubs took on the Colorado Rockies in Scottsdale Thursday afternoon.