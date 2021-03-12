CHICAGO (CBS)– The Wendella boat season opens today!
Crews were out early getting the scene set and sanitizing surfaces for the big reopening. There was plenty of work to be done at the Michigan Avenue dock near the Wrigley Building.
Wendella offers cruises and tours on Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, focusing on the city's rich architectural history and heritage.
Covid safety measures are in place. Appointments are required and guests and staff must wear masks.
Surfaces will be disinfected between rides and staff members will get their temperatures checked.