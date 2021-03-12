CHICAGO (CBS)– March is Women’s History Month and we’re introducing you to amazing women.
Today, we're featuring the Director General of The World Trade Organization. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the first woman and first African to head the organization.
She says she wants to work on fixing inequalities and raise living standards around the world.As an economist and former Nigerian Finance Minister, she says she's ready for the challenge.
"I'm humbled that people have selected not only the first African and the first female, but someone they believe has the competence to try and deliver," Okonjo-Iweala said.
She says her first priorities are COVID-19 vaccine distribution and sustainable fishing.