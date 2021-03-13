CHICAGO (CBS) — A car theft caught on camera in Chicago Friday is going viral.
Dave Portnoy, founder of the popular blog Barstool Sports, was making a Twitter video outside a State Street pizza place when chaos broke out right behind him.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Pleasant Saturday; Don't Forget To 'Spring Forward'
Chicago police say a man saw his stolen car on the street there and flagged down nearby officers.READ MORE: Chicago River Dyed Green In Scaled-Back St. Patrick's Day Celebrations
The car thief his the gas, making his great escape and nicking the police car on the way.MORE NEWS: Residents On Edge After Several Vehicle Break-Ins Using Electronic Device In Gold Coast
No one was hurt, but the car thief is still on the loose.