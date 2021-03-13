DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A car ended up in a pond Saturday night in Big Marsh Park on the Far South Side.

Chicago police said the driver of the Dodge Charger was able to get out safely after driving into the pond near 116th and Stony Island, but the Police Marine Unit had to help tow the car out of the water.

Police posted pictures of the incident on Twitter, along with a warning that “Stony Island Ave is NOT a dragstrip nor a road to practice donuts.”

 

