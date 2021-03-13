CHICAGO (CBS) — A car ended up in a pond Saturday night in Big Marsh Park on the Far South Side.
Chicago police said the driver of the Dodge Charger was able to get out safely after driving into the pond near 116th and Stony Island, but the Police Marine Unit had to help tow the car out of the water.
Police posted pictures of the incident on Twitter, along with a warning that “Stony Island Ave is NOT a dragstrip nor a road to practice donuts.”
#ChicagoPolice @CPDMarineUnit responded to a Marine Distress of vehicle/person in the water in @ChicagoCAPS04 The driver was able to safely exit the water, the car could not The Marine Unit assisted in its removal. Stony Island Ave is NOT a dragstrip nor a road to practice donuts pic.twitter.com/ByhIunPFe6
— Chicago Police Marine Unit (@CPDMarineUnit) March 14, 2021
