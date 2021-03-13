CHICAGO (CBS) — Cautious St. Patrick’s Day celebrations kicked off around Chicago on Saturday, with business owners enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and city officials monitoring for any violations.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports the festivities this year look a lot different than last year.

One year ago, businesses were facing peril; many wondering if they would survive after being forced to shut down due to the pandemic. On Saturday, the ones that have made it this far said they’re not messing things up with the virus still out there.

On this Saint Patrick’s Day weekend in Chicago, Sarah Rosanova said, “I thought why not come out, have a beer and celebrate.”

Along with their booze and corned beef, many people were thankful for a taste of normalcy.

“I’m not vaccinated, but we decided to walk around and look for a place where we could go outside and people were socially distanced,” Rosanova said.

The city’s coronavirus restrictions only allow for 50% capacity inside bars and restaurants, with a maximum of six people at tables.

Warmer weather meant people took to the streets on State and Division during the day. At night, outdoor patios were packed on North Wells Street in Old Town.

But Wells on Wells Beer Garden did not press their luck, and kept things small.

“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but there’s no letting up. We have to stay vigilant,” owner Michael Endrizzi said.

Vigilant – welcoming people at the door with reminders to wear masks – as this owner thinks about a year ago.

“Last year was … we were kind of in the dumps,” he said.

Coronavirus cases started flaring up last March, and city and state safety measures soon followed, urging bars and restaurants to close.

“Well, last year, I was at home,” Rosanova said.

The city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said inspectors would be out all weekend enforcing COVID-19 rules.

Investigators will be focusing on the Wrigleyville and River North neighborhoods. So far, they said many businesses are in compliance.

“We’re hoping it continues, and that everyone stays safe until we’re able to get back 100 percent,” Endrizzi said.

Bars and restaurants also have to close at 1 a.m.

Inspectors said they will be out all weekend – morning and night.

Violators could face fines of up to $10,000.