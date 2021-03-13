CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood Saturday morning.
An unknown person approached the shot the 32-year-old man in the 6900 block of South State Street and shot him in the foot shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.
The victim then ran to a CTA Red Line station, but was not shot on CTA property.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
A person of interest has been taken in for questioning, police said.