DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago River, COVID-19, St. Patrick's Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago unexpectedly dyed the Chicago River green Saturday morning as part of its long-standing tradition to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The event took place earlier than usual and was not publicized in order to prevent gathering and the spread of COVID-19, city officials said.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Pleasant Saturday; Don't Forget To 'Spring Forward'

The Riverwalk will also be closed on Saturday to prevent gathering.

READ MORE: Residents On Edge After Several Vehicle Break-Ins Using Electronic Device In Gold Coast

As is tradition, the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130 dyed the river bright green. The dyeing of the river dates back to 1962.

MORE NEWS: 'We Won't Be A Dumping Ground': Englewood Residents When Convicted Murderer, Sex Offender Moves In With No Alert

There will be no St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff