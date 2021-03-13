CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago unexpectedly dyed the Chicago River green Saturday morning as part of its long-standing tradition to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
The event took place earlier than usual and was not publicized in order to prevent gathering and the spread of COVID-19, city officials said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Pleasant Saturday; Don't Forget To 'Spring Forward'
— Meredith Barack (@MeredithBarack) March 13, 2021
The Riverwalk will also be closed on Saturday to prevent gathering.READ MORE: Residents On Edge After Several Vehicle Break-Ins Using Electronic Device In Gold Coast
As is tradition, the Chicago Plumbers Union Local 130 dyed the river bright green. The dyeing of the river dates back to 1962.
MORE NEWS: 'We Won't Be A Dumping Ground': Englewood Residents When Convicted Murderer, Sex Offender Moves In With No Alert
The Greening. 💚 @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Ak7J9JARQh
— Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) March 13, 2021
There will be no St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year.