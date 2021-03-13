CHICAGO (CBS) — The City of Chicago has expanded access to its mass COVID-19 vaccination site to include four more ZIP codes on the South and West sides, officials announced Saturday.

The city originally made blocks of vaccinations available to five communities with a “high COVID-19 burden according to the COVID-19 Community Vulnerability Index” and that had low vaccination rates, according to a release.

Since then 75% of United Center appointments have gone to Black, Latinx and Asian residents, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

“For the last week, 59 percent of those who received at least one vaccine dose are Black or Latinx, which matches the demographics of our city,” Lightfoot said.

Blocks of appointments have been set aside for residents in high-need neighborhoods, including Pilsen, Chatham, Auburn Gresham, West & East Garfield Park, Austin, South Shore and Humboldt Park.

The following ZIP codes are now eligible for vaccination at the United Center. ZIP codes in bold were added Saturday.

60608

60619

60620

60624

60644

60649

60651

60652

60653

The city and community partners are working together to schedule residents in high-risk groups, including people with disabilities.

Anyone in one of the target ZIP codes can register by calling the COVID-19 help line at (312)746-4835, or online at events.juvare.com/chicago/ucpod using a voucher code that community groups are sharing with people in those communities.

Appointments made by anyone not living in one of the target ZIP codes will be canceled.

According to the city, during Phase 1a when focus was on health care workers and longterm care facilities, only 18% of COVID-19 vaccines were going to Black and Latinx residents. Data from the most recent week show that 59% of first doses went to Black and Latinx Chicagoans, mirroring demographics.

Chicago residents 65 and older can register for appointments at the United Center by calling (312)-746-4835, regardless of ZIP code. The hotline is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments for people who are not Chicagoans 65 and older will be canceled.

There is no on-site registration.