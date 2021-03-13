CHICAGO (CBS) — After a mild and mostly sunny afternoon, temperatures will turn much cooler the next few days, and tomorrow will bring blustery conditions to the Chicago area.
More clouds will keep it colder tomorrow, with highs in the upper 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Strong winds may build big waves along the Illinois shoreline. Minor flooding is possible along the lakeshore in Lake and Cook Counties late Sunday night into early Monday.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s by the evening on Sunday, and likely will stay in the 30s all day on Monday.
Some spring snow could accumulate Monday, with a few inches possible. More could be coming late Wednesday into Thursday.
Rain late Wednesday may end as snow early Thursday with more accumulation possible.
The warmest day in the forecast will be next Saturday with highs in the middle 50s.