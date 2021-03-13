CHICAGO (CBS) — A special event was held on Saturday to honor the memory Marlen Ochoa Lopez, a young Chicago mother who was brutally murdered almost two years ago.
On Saturday afternoon in Waukegan, the Lopez family and church and community members held a drive-through diaper giveaway.
There also were boxes of free wipes; and fresh fruit, vegetables, and dairy products.
Organizers said they hope to hold many more giveaways like this to help all mothers in need.
"With much pride, we plant the seed of kindness, and we begin the step-off of the Marlen and Jadiel Lopez memorial project, which will be passing out diapers and wipes three times a year, so that young mothers – or all mothers – can come to a safe place. Marlen went looking for something, like every young mother, to make ends meet, to get something free, but she ended up in a horrific fate," said Pastor Julie Contreras, of Our Lady of Suyapa Sanctuary.
Lopez, who was just 19 years old, was lured to a home on the Southwest Side of Chicago in April 2019, told she could pick up free baby items. But she was strangled, and her unborn son Yovanny Jadiel Lopez was cut from her womb, before her body was dumped in a trash container.
Yovanny died two months later.
The three defendants in the case are due back in court on Thursday.
Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree, are charged with first-degree murder. Clarisa's boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with concealing a homicide.
Prosecutors have said Clarisa tried to pass Yovanny off as her own baby.