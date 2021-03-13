No. 9 Buckeyes Edge No. 4 Wolverines, Will Face No. 3 Illini In Big Ten Title GameDuane Washington Jr. scored 24 points and E.J. Liddell added 18 and No. 9 Ohio State fended off a frantic finish from No. 4 Michigan for a 68-67 victory Saturday and a chance to play for the Big Ten Tournament title.

Bears Reward Kicker Cairo Santos With 5-Year, $16 Million Contract ExtensionThe Chicago Bears rewarded kicker Cairo Santos for a club-record season with a contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

Cassidy Lichtman On Athletes Unlimited Volleyball: 'The Interesting Thing Is We Redraft Teams Every Week'The former Team USA volleyball player discusses the new professional indoor volleyball league on CBS Sports Network called Athletes Unlimited Volleyball.

Blackhawks Score On 4 Of First 8 Shots, Beat StarsCarl Soderberg and Alex DeBrincat scored power-play goals in the second period and the Chicago Blackhawks scored on four of their first eight shots in a victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday night.

23 Points For Lauri Markkanen As He Returns, But Bulls Lose To 76ersThe Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls Thursday night even though they were missing stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons for contact tracing.

Spring Training 2021: Easy Homer For Eloy Jimenez, But White Sox Lose To RedsThe White Sox faced off against former teammate Nicky Delmonico and the Cincinnati Reds in Goodyear, Arizona in Cactus League action Thursday.