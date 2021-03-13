CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 878 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 27 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 671,859 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 12,436, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 410 probable cases have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.
So far, 3,177,730 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,172,282 on Friday. A total of 8,425,552 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers age 50 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of Saturday, 1,256,381 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 816,080 people are fully vaccinated.