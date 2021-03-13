CHICAGO (CBS) — A homeowner in north suburban Lincolnwood drove up to her house and interrupted a burglary in progress on Saturday.
It happened just before noon on Prairie Road off of Lincoln Avenue. Police said the victim noticed a strange SUV in the driveway as she pulled up to her house.
That’s when four burglars ran out of the home, got into the vehicle and smashed into her SUV before driving off.
Neighbors said they are concerned about their own safety.
“Everyone knows Lincolnwood, and this area of the neighborhood specifically, is a really safe area. So it’s crazy to see what’s happening the past couple weeks, and even the month or so. I know we had a robbery down the street a couple weeks ago, and then we had this one today. So it’s just very surprising to see what’s going on,” Naram Mando said.
It’s unclear what the burglars took from the home.
No one was in custody Saturday night.