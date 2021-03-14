DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) — Two people were killed Sunday afternoon in a boating accident in LaPorte County, Indiana.

Indiana Conservation and LaPorte County sheriff’s officers were called to a private body of water near U.S. 421 and Interstate 94 upon hearing a report of two people who fell in the water while fishing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

A search turned up two men who had died. Their identities had not been released Sunday evening.

An investigation was ongoing Sunday night.

