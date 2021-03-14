MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) — Two people were killed Sunday afternoon in a boating accident in LaPorte County, Indiana.
Indiana Conservation and LaPorte County sheriff’s officers were called to a private body of water near U.S. 421 and Interstate 94 upon hearing a report of two people who fell in the water while fishing, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
A search turned up two men who had died. Their identities had not been released Sunday evening.
An investigation was ongoing Sunday night.