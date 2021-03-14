Illini Secure No. 1 Seed In NCAA Tournament, Loyola Gets No. 8 Seed In Same BracketAs expected, Illinois (23-6) secured a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Spring Training 2021: Strong Pitching By Lance Lynn As White Sox Top Oakland A'sThe White Sox were in Mesa taking on the Oakland A’s in Spring Training action Sunday.

Spring Training 2021: Trevor Williams Pitches 3 2/3; Cubs' Match With Angels Ends In TieThe Cubs faced former skipper Joe Maddon’s Los Angeles Angels in Spring Training action Sunday afternoon.

March Madness 2021: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois And Michigan Top Four Seeds, Full Bracket RevealedSet your calendars now, the television schedule for the 2021 NCAA Tournament is here.

Kofi Cockburn Leads No. 3 Illini Over No. 5 Hawkeyes, To Advance To Big Ten Title Game Vs. No. 9 BuckeyesThe Fighting Illini (22-6) have won six straight, with three coming against top-10 foes. If Illinois wins one more, against No. 9 Ohio State, it would claim its first tourney title since 2005.

No. 9 Buckeyes Edge No. 4 Wolverines, Will Face No. 3 Illini In Big Ten Title GameDuane Washington Jr. scored 24 points and E.J. Liddell added 18 and No. 9 Ohio State fended off a frantic finish from No. 4 Michigan for a 68-67 victory Saturday and a chance to play for the Big Ten Tournament title.