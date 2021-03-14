CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police sergeant was shot and wounded Sunday afternoon outside the Gresham District police station.

Police said the sergeant and another officer were standing in the parking lot across from the Gresham (6th) District police station, 7808 S. Halsted St., when one of them was struck by gunfire.

Police Supt. David Brown said on Twitter that the sergeant suffered a graze wound to the chin area and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. The officer was soon to be released as of 4:40 p.m., Brown said.

“I’m visiting with the sergeant at the hospital, who is recovering in good spirits,” Brown said on Twitter. “Our officers display an enormous level of resiliency and put themselves in harm’s way each and every day, whether it’s responding to a call or simply standing in their own parking lot.”

Brown said the sergeant heard shots and felt pain, and there is not yet information about who fired the shots.

Police were looking for video from the police station, pod camera video, and closed-circuit television video nearby for evidence, Brown said.

Brown said last year, 79 officers were fired upon and 10 of them were struck, and this year, the figures are at pace for an even greater total. So far since Jan. 1, 13 officers have been shot at and the sergeant is the first to be struck, Brown said.