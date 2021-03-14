CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said Sunday that it saw very high compliance at bars and restaurants during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations the night before.

Only one bar was cited for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

BACP said its investigators conducted 40 full investigations and observed 49 more businesses.

“Once again our business community has stepped up to keep their employees and customers safe,” Rosa Escareno, BACP Commissioner, said in a news release. “While there were some small issues, by and large Chicago’s bars and restaurants did what was necessary to control crowds and ensure compliance with all of the COVID-19 regulations. I want to thank all of our businesses for continuing to take this virus seriously and keep the community safe.”

The only business cited was Clutch Bar, at 316-318 W. Erie St. in River North. The bar was given two citations for operating over capacity – with 60 people in a space that allows for only 50 – and also for allowing more than six people to a table and failing to keep tables six feet apart.

BACP said investigations were conducted proactively throughout the city and in response to complaints, including in the popular nightlife districts in River North and Wrigleyville.

At this time last year as the coronavirus was just flaring up, partygoers packed into bars for St. Patrick’s Day weekend despite warnings not to do so.

That Sunday, Gov. JB Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants statewide to close out of concern about the virus. They remained completely closed except for takeout and delivery for months afterward.

Under current rules, Bars and restaurants also have to close at 1 a.m. Inspectors said they will be out all weekend – morning and night.

Violators could face fines of up to $10,000.