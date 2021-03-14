CHICAGO (CBS) — Welcome to Daylight Saving Time! The sun won’t set Sunday until nearly 7 p.m. Spring will arrive Saturday with the vernal equinox at 4:37 a.m.
Expect partly sunny skies Sunday as clouds increase. Highs will be in the upper 40s but colder near the lake with a brisk northeast wind. Lakefront temperatures will only be in the low 40s. Winds of 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph, will generate waves of 6 to 7 feet. Due to decreased lake levels, waves of this size should not cause significant shoreline problems.
A weather system will move in from the southwest on Monday bringing a shot of snow. It will be a mix of rain and snow that could deliver an inch or two of accumulation (maybe three inches to the far northwest) with cold temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. It is a tricky snowfall to forecast due to marginal temperatures and dry air in place.
The slow-moving system brought severe weather to the southwest Saturday, and blizzard warnings are currently posted for parts of Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota.
The Chicago area will recover quickly from the late-season snowfall with sunshine on Tuesday and temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 40s.
Forecast:
Sunday: Partly sunny and blustery. High of 48 degrees. NE wind at 20 gusting to 30.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low of 34.
Monday: Wintry mix. An inch or 2 of snow is possible. High of 37.
Tuesday: Sunshine. Warmer. High of 47