By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re not done with winter just yet!

While Monday’s system shouldn’t cause too many issues, it is a reminder that winter is not over.

That system is expected to bring rain, likely mixed with snow and a little sleet. Some minor accumulation of up to 2 inches is possible.

Temperatures will be mostly above freezing. The low for Sunday night is 30, and the high for Monday is 37 – with a low of 34.

Lows Tonight: 03.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Next 24 to 48 Hours: 03.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

But temperatures will warm up quickly for the rest of the week, climbing to the 40s.

7 Day Forecast: 03.14.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

There is a chance of showers Thursday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy.