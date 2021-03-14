CHICAGO (CBS) — We’re not done with winter just yet!
While Monday’s system shouldn’t cause too many issues, it is a reminder that winter is not over.READ MORE: Chicago Police Sergeant Shot, Wounded Outside Gresham District Police Station
That system is expected to bring rain, likely mixed with snow and a little sleet. Some minor accumulation of up to 2 inches is possible.READ MORE: 2 Dead After 15 Struck By Gunfire In Mass Shooting On South Side
Temperatures will be mostly above freezing. The low for Sunday night is 30, and the high for Monday is 37 – with a low of 34.
But temperatures will warm up quickly for the rest of the week, climbing to the 40s.MORE NEWS: 13-Year-Old Boy, 20-Year-Old Man Shot In South Shore
There is a chance of showers Thursday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy.