CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 1,484 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 19 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state 1,209,331, including 20,943 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, 65,028 tests have been reported to the state for a total of 19,131,098.
As of Saturday night 1,141 people in the state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 238 were in intensive care and 94 were on ventilators, according to IDPH.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 7 to March 13, 2021 is 2.2%.
Saturday 96,332 vaccine doses were administered in the state, making the seven-day rolling average of doses administered daily 97,441. A total of 4,040,302 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight Saturday, including 354,414 for longterm care facilities. The total number of doses delivered and allocated to the state is now 5,038,635.