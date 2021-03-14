By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We're behind the wheel of an all-new people mover. We chose it because it's green for St. Patrick's Day but it's also green when it comes to the environment.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, I’m a fan of the minivan. This is an all new design from Toyota of their Sienna. Look at the gorgeous sculpted lines. That alone, is enough to make you rethink your SUV. You’ll find thoughtful, striking details everywhere you look, including on the back end.
What's under the hood is really special. The Sienna now comes only as a hybrid. Its 4 cylinder gas engine with two electric motors gets 36 mpg. Now do I have your attention?
Like all minivans, the Sienna has a ton of room. Climb inside: With the push of a button the power doors slide open to reveal a pretty spacious third row that can be easily accessed. A flip and a push easily moves the second row bucket seats.
Up front, is a fantastic wood and leather cockpit in the top of the line platinum version. The upscale design perfectly matches the ride and handling, which has me immediately thinking about a long road trip.
The 2021 Toyota Sienna is a wonderful van for those who are fans. If you're not in love with minivans, the Sienna just might change your mind.
If you’re looking for a vehicle like the Kia Sedona, Honda Odyssey, or Chrysler Pacifica, the 2021 Toyota Sienna is a vehicle you have to test drive.