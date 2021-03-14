CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday announced 701 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 10 confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 672,554 and the number of confirmed deaths to 12,446, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Another 410 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive tests on record.READ MORE: Chicago Police Sergeant Shot, Wounded Outside Gresham District Police Station
So far, 3,182,466 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,177,730 on Saturday. A total of 8,452,256 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.READ MORE: 2 Dead After 15 Struck By Gunfire In Mass Shooting On South Side
Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Hoosiers age 50 and older, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: We're Not Done With Winter Just Yet
As of Sunday, 1,270,966 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 830,862 people are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.