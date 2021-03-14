CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people are dead and at least 13 others are injured after a mass shooting near Chicago’s West Woodlawn neighborhood.
The shooting took place at a party on South Chicago Avenue at South Side Think Tank around 4:40 a.m. The building houses a make-shift tow company and auto repair business, but there was a bar set up, police said.
Mass shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. on S. South Chicago Ave. at South Side Think Tank. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kSB0x1QPzH
— Meredith Barack (@MeredithBarack) March 14, 2021
The Chicago Fire Department says two people were dead when they arrived on scene, and they transported seven other victims to local hospitals.
Fire officials say others may have also driven themselves to hospitals, adding to the number of victims.
Police plan to work with the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection to determine who owns the building and businesses and if there have been any previous violations.
It is not yet clear what led to the shooting. Many victims are still in surgery and need to be interviewed by detectives.